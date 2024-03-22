'Like They Do in the Movies' is Fishburne at his most vulnerable, features his life on stage

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- Laurence Fishburne has spent most of his life on screen. He's had a prolific five-decade career that started on stage in New York City.

"I was trying to count before I came here and I lost count. Do you know how many movies you have been in?" asked Joelle Garguilo, Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter.

"Over 100?" Fishburne said.

And now, his most vulnerable role is starring in a solo show about his life and some others who have made an impression.

It's called, "Like They Do in the Movies."

"I am just so curious about what this moment is like for you. Because this is very full circle," Garguilo said.

"This is very full circle, took the words right out of my mouth. This is very much a full circle moment for me since I started working in the American theatre here in New York City when I was a child," Fishburne said.

"Even being here in Lower Manhattan," Garguilo said.

"Especially being here in Lower Manhattan, because the first professional theater I did was in Lower Manhattan," he said. "And now that I'm a little older."

"When people hear Laurence Fishburne, they don't think child actor, but you've been acting since you were, how old?" Garguilo asked.

"10 years. 10 years old. I was a child actor," Fishburne said

With age, or time, rather, comes perspective with immense vulnerability, Fisburne shares his.

"You will learn about things about me that you probably had no idea," he said. "It's good when it's a surprise, isn't it?"

"Can I ask you, what role will August Wilson play?" Garguilo said.

"Well, it was August who first encouraged me to write in a real in a real way," he said. "We ran into each other underneath the Gershwin Theater, and he said, 'You've been holding out on me, you need to be writing.'"

"There's something that you have said before, and I love it, you said you can't be what you can't see," Garguilo said. "Think about the kids who see you on this stage, they can come see you at this stage opening up this new venue tonight."

"Exactly. I mean, that's what's so special about this place is, you know, it's going to get people who don't have access to theater, maybe a little more access," Fishburne said.

"'Like They Do in the Movies.' Let me ask you about movies. Let me ask you about theater, what do you still love about it? You've been doing this for five decades," Garguilo said.

"I love everything about it. I mean, yeah, I get to tell stories. And I get to entertain people, and hopefully educate them and influence them, or enlighten them or inspire them and be inspired by them. You know, so it's my gift. And I'm trying to use it well," Fishburne said.

