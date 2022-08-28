'Le Diner en Blanc' returns to NYC in September after two-year hiatus

The exclusive picnic event known as "Le Diner en Blanc" returns to NYC for the first time since 2019.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The exclusive picnic event known as "Le Diner en Blanc" returns to New York City for the first time since 2019.

The annual event was originally held in Paris back in the 80s and now takes place in cities around the world.

Hopeful participants must sign up ahead of time on the online waitlist, which already has thousands of people.

Guests who are lucky enough to secure a spot are required to dress in all white and will be escorted to a secret location for the posh soiree.

"Le Diner en Blanc" heads to NYC on September 19th.

