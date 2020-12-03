ABC7 Unite

ABC7 Unite: NYC's League of Women Voters restructures with focus on diversity, inclusion

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- One nonprofit in New York City has been around for more than 100 years, but is now admitting it needs to change.

The League of Women Voters of the City of New York says their upper ranks need more diversity -- especially for a grassroots organization that speaks to the diversity of the electorate.

Crystal Jospeh, VP of Communications, says that means asking some tough questions.

"Why are we very much white and female and not representing more people of color," Jospeh said about NYC being one of the most diverse cities in the world.

Ashmi Sheth started volunteering with the League two years ago.

ALSO READ | Don't expect a second stimulus check this year. Here's what Congress is talking about instead
EMBED More News Videos

Even with coronavirus spiking and new restrictions taking effect, Congress remains stalled on fresh relief for Americans in need.



"There are several nonprofit organizations in the city where demographics are skewed and so how do we make nonprofits representative of the NYC city population," Sheth said.

It has resulted in a top-to-bottom reset at a critical time politically in the country.

The League is nonpartisan, and for more than a century, has armed voters with a wealth of information and resources.

Jospeh believes the League's internal restructuring will have a domino effect -- particularly in communities of color.

"That would actually give some people an ease to say, 'hey there's someone who looks like me at this organization, I feel confident with them providing me the tools necessary for me to go out and vote,'" Jospeh said.

The League is working closely with community-based organizations in all five boroughs and focusing on timely, relevant issues like affordable housing, digital literacy or even climate change.

TRENDING NOW | Former Long Island firefighter develops firehose fitness tool, wins big on 'Shark Tank'
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on a former volunteer firefighter from Long Island who just won big on ABC's "Shark Tanks" for her new fitness device.



MORE ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityvote 2020communityabc7 unite
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC7 UNITE
ABC7 Unite: 1st LGBTQ+ housing complex offers safe haven
Para powerlifter creates non-profit to help disabled individuals
ABC7 Unite: Landmark NJ barbershop honored with street renaming
ABC7 Unite: New app connects diverse college students with employers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Father claims he caught son's caretaker in sexual act
'I cut all my hair off': Construction workers claim sexual harassment on job
'This is the weapon that's going to win the war,' Cuomo says
Earthquake rattles parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania
The Countdown: Biden's plans for COVID include keeping Fauci, 100 days of masks
Family demands answers after man's suicide in NYC prison
Among first acts, Biden to call for 100 days of mask-wearing
Show More
5 MTA workers charged with fraud, logged 'impossible' overtime
Ex-NYPD officer whose 9/11 award was stolen gets $400,000 payout
Nurse's entire family infected after mom 'let down her guard'
UN agency removes cannabis from strictest drug category
Judge rules homeless men can stay at Lucerne Hotel -- for now
More TOP STORIES News