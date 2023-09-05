Leonard Mack, 71, served more than seven years in state prison for a 1975 rape he apparently did not commit in Greenburgh.

Westchester DA pushing to vacate conviction of man apparently exonerated by DNA

WHITE PLAINS, Westchester County (WABC) -- The Westchester County district attorney will be pushing to vacate the conviction of a man who has apparently been exonerated by DNA.

Leonard Mack served more than seven years in state prison for a 1975 rape in Greenburgh he evidently did not commit.

According to the Innocence Project, this would be the oldest exoneration by DNA in U.S. history

Tuesday, Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah and The Innocence Project will appear before a state supreme court judge, asking her to vacate Mack's conviction.

Rocah is expected to hold a news conference on the case immediately following their appearance in court.

ALSO READ | Firehouse Fitness sounds alarm for 7 On Your Side

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.