The Bearded Ladies cabaret brings LGBTQ+ voices to life

It's an evening cabaret bursting with style! The Bearded Ladies cabaret brings LGBTQ+ voices to life by singing on stage in the city of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA -- The Bearded Ladies cabaret sang the night away with every flashing color of the rainbow, bringing LGBTQ+ expression to Northern Liberties!

The Bearded Ladies cabaret began 12 years ago in John Jarboe's living room.

Jarboe was looking for a space to find a voice, and also to provide one for people in the LGBTQ+ community.

In the fall, The Bearded Ladies performed "Late Night Snacks," an intimate cabaret with multiple hosts sharing their emotions and talents through musical performances.

Jarboe said, "It's less of a show and more of an experience, a destination, a place to connect with people."

Located at "The Switch" in Northern Liberties, audiences could find live music, drinks, laughs, and a connection with the crowd and performers.

"It's all about bringing artists and people together," said Jarboe.

Next year, Jarboe plans to share the one-of-a kind experience of The Bearded Ladies cabaret with a new venue and community.