Long Island father accused of DWI with toddler in ambulette

It allegedly happened in Nassau County.

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) --
A father in Nassau County is accused of driving an ambulette while drunk with his toddler son along for the ride.

Horace Campbell, 38, is a driver for Empire State Medi-Cab.

Police say he assaulted his girlfriend outside Winthrop Hospital in Mineola Saturday night, before taking off in the ambulette.

Officers tried to stop him, but he kept driving for two miles.

When they finally got Campbell out of the vehicle, they discovered his 18-month-old son in the back.

He wasn't hurt.

