Police on Long Island arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a young girl.Authorities say 26-year-old Jefferson Ramirez exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl around 4 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking home from school in Great Neck.The victim was able to run to a neighbor's house and call 911.Police arrested Ramirez nearby.He is charged with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.----------