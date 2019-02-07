GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) --Police on Long Island arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a young girl.
Authorities say 26-year-old Jefferson Ramirez exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl around 4 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking home from school in Great Neck.
The victim was able to run to a neighbor's house and call 911.
Police arrested Ramirez nearby.
He is charged with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube