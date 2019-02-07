Man accused of exposing himself to 11-year-old girl on Long Island

It happened as the girl walked home in Great Neck on Wednesday.

GREAT NECK, Nassau County (WABC) --
Police on Long Island arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a young girl.

Authorities say 26-year-old Jefferson Ramirez exposed himself to an 11-year-old girl around 4 p.m. Wednesday as she was walking home from school in Great Neck.

The victim was able to run to a neighbor's house and call 911.

Police arrested Ramirez nearby.

He is charged with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

