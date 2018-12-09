Long Island man arrested for reportedly starting apartment fire in middle of the night

NEW CASSEL, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire in the middle of the night at an apartment complex in New Cassel.

Police say Dimitrov Henry, 30, of Uniondale set the fire early Saturday, forcing firefighters to evacuate 20 people from three apartments on Prospect Avenue.

No one was injured.

Henry is also charged with harassing a 21-year-old woman.

