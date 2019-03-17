Man charged with assaulting parents, starting fire in Cedarhurst

By Eyewitness News
CEDARHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest after police say he attacked his parents and then set a fire that damaged two homes.

According to Nassau County police, 21-year-old Brian Alejo got into an argument with his parents at their home on Oakland Avenue in Cedarhurst at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

He attacked his father with an edged weapon, resulting in multiple stab wounds, according to investigators.

Alejo then allegedly punched his mother before fleeing the house on foot. Both parents were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

Police say Alejo went into the garage of a residence on First Street and hid for several hours before starting a fire that engulfed the entire home and partially damaged a nearby residence. Everyone in both homes safely escaped.

Alejo turned himself in to Nassau County Police but while under arrest he tried to escape and had to be restrained by several officers, police said.

Alejo is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault and arson.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
cedarhurstnassau countyattempted murderarson
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Find Your Finish Live!
Man in custody for death of Gambino crime family boss
Mother drops baby from balcony to escape LI apartment building fire
Sen. Gillibrand makes official announcement of 2020 run
Police: Father arrested after child wanders onto LIRR tracks
Powerball jackpot soars to $550 million after no winners Saturday night
Casino robbery suspect dies after shootout with police
Show More
6-year-old girl rescued from fast-moving Newark fire
Joe Biden's verbal slip about campaign draws Democrats' cheers
Shake Shack testing out four-day workweek
LI brewery creates beer using yeast from 1800s shipwreck
Thousands of runners compete in the United Airlines NYC Half
More TOP STORIES News