Man charged with assaulting parents, starting fire in Cedarhurst

CEDARHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest after police say he attacked his parents and then set a fire that damaged two homes.According to Nassau County police, 21-year-old Brian Alejo got into an argument with his parents at their home on Oakland Avenue in Cedarhurst at about 1 a.m. Saturday.He attacked his father with an edged weapon, resulting in multiple stab wounds, according to investigators.Alejo then allegedly punched his mother before fleeing the house on foot. Both parents were taken to local hospitals for treatment.Police say Alejo went into the garage of a residence on First Street and hid for several hours before starting a fire that engulfed the entire home and partially damaged a nearby residence. Everyone in both homes safely escaped.Alejo turned himself in to Nassau County Police but while under arrest he tried to escape and had to be restrained by several officers, police said.Alejo is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, assault and arson.----------