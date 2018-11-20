Long Island man drove with 46 license suspensions, police say

(Suffolk County Police photo)

Eyewitness News
WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) --
A Long Island man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was driving with more than 40 license suspensions.

According to Suffolk County police, Daniel Smith was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 eastbound on Long Island Avenue near Grand Boulevard in Wyandanch and failed to signal while entering the roadway from a parking space at 11:15 a.m.

Police made a traffic stop and a check of Smith's license revealed it had been suspended 46 times on 10 dates.

Smith, 30, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st Degree, a Class E Felony.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

