WYANDANCH, Long Island (WABC) --A Long Island man was arrested Tuesday after police say he was driving with more than 40 license suspensions.
According to Suffolk County police, Daniel Smith was driving a 2016 Chrysler 200 eastbound on Long Island Avenue near Grand Boulevard in Wyandanch and failed to signal while entering the roadway from a parking space at 11:15 a.m.
Police made a traffic stop and a check of Smith's license revealed it had been suspended 46 times on 10 dates.
Smith, 30, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st Degree, a Class E Felony.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Central Islip.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube