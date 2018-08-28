A licensed massage therapist in Suffolk County has been arrested on charges he sexually abused a customer.Police say 33-year old Matthew Widener inappropiately touched a 34-year-old woman as he gave her a massage at Karasmatic Day Spa on Montauk Highway in Bayport earlier this month.He has been fired from his job and charged with third-degree sexual abuse.But investigators are concerned there may be other victims.Detectives are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Widener to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.----------