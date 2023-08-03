A plaque will be dedicated to K-9 Serius at the September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.

Lieutenant helps dedicate plaque to K-9 that lost life in 9/11 attacks

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A special honor will be presented Thursday for K-9s who helped during the recovery efforts following the attacks on September 11th.

A plaque will be dedicated to Port Authority Police K-9 Sirius and the other dogs that served at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

He was with Lieutenant David Lim in the basement of the south tower when the building collapsed.

Lim had left the dog in his kennel to investigate a rumble and help potentially injured people, with the hopes of returning.

Sirius was killed. His remains were recovered in the winter of 2002 and he was given a full honor guard.

Lieutenant Lim and his family plan to attend Thursday's ceremony to celebrate his life and contribution. Other officers from the Port Authority Police Department will also be in attendance.

