Life Raft Treats ice cream company recalls products due to listeria concerns

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina (WABC) -- Life Raft Treats is recalling some of its products because of possible Listeria contamination.

The company was notified on September 18 by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) that their "Not Fried Chicken" ice cream tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Products were shipped via GoldBelly.com online directly to consumers located in dozens of states including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

Listeria monocytogenes are organisms that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer some short-term symptoms including but not limited to high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

With this, the firm recalled their "Not Fried Chicken" and "Life is Peachy" ice creams since the two were manufactured in the same room.

The specifics of the recalled products are below:

"Not Fried Chicken"- 64 oz. bucket (No UPC) and 2.5 oz. bar (UPC 8 60006 18210 6)

"Life is Peachy"- 6-count box (No UPC)

All recalled products have a "best by date" up to and including AUG 08282024.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

