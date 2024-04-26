What's up this weekend? Events for 4/27 - 4/28

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of April 27 and 28? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Saturday, April 27
Various locations, 9 a.m.
https://pancan.org/news/on-your-mark-get-set-go-register-for-pancan-purplestride-2024/
Sunday, April 28
Lower Manhattan
https://www.911memorial.org/events/11th-annual-911-memorial-museum-5k
HousingWorks
Saturday, April 27
10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Metropolitan Pavilion
125 West 18th Street, New York
https://www.housingworks.org/events/design-on-a-dime
Now-August 11, 2024
Various times
Whitney Museum of American Art
99 Gansevoort Street
New York, NY 10014
https://whitney.org/exhibitions/2024-biennial
Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture
Saturday, April 27
10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
515 Malcolm X Boulevard
Brooklyn, NY 11233
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.