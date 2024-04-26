What's up this weekend? Events for 4/27 - 4/28

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for the weekend of April 27 and 28? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

PanCAN PurpleStride 2024

Saturday, April 27

Various locations, 9 a.m.

https://pancan.org/news/on-your-mark-get-set-go-register-for-pancan-purplestride-2024/

9/11 Memorial & Museum 5K

Sunday, April 28

Lower Manhattan

https://www.911memorial.org/events/11th-annual-911-memorial-museum-5k

Design on a Dime

HousingWorks

Saturday, April 27

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Metropolitan Pavilion

125 West 18th Street, New York

https://www.housingworks.org/events/design-on-a-dime

Whitney Biennial 2024: Even Better than the Real Thing

Now-August 11, 2024

Various times

Whitney Museum of American Art

99 Gansevoort Street

New York, NY 10014

https://whitney.org/exhibitions/2024-biennial

Black Comic Book Festival

Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture

Saturday, April 27

10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

515 Malcolm X Boulevard

Brooklyn, NY 11233

https://www.schomcom.org/

