What's up this weekend? Events for 6/29 - 6/30

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Free Fridays and Movie Night Series

The Intrepid Museum

Friday, June 28

5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

https://intrepidmuseum.org/free-friday-movie-night-series

Music at the Garden

Queens Botanical Garden

Saturday, June 29

1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/queens-botanical-garden-and-queens-rising-present-music-at-the-garden-tickets-920203241667?aff=social

Cars and Coffee

400 Rike Drive

Millstone, NJ

Sunday, June 30

8 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cars-and-coffee-new-jersey-meet-sunday-june-30th-tickets-929755171747?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Heritage of Pride

40th Anniversary

https://abc7ny.com/post/heritage-pride-celebrates-40th-anniversary-discusses-preparations-ahead/15006140/

SUBSCRIBE TO THE MORNINGS @ 10 PODCAST

Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.