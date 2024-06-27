Pride March organizers reflect on 40-year legacy and final touches for this weekend's Pride March

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heritage of Pride organizers is in the final stretch of planning for Sunday's NYC Pride March, which it has produced for 40 years.

"It's a 40-year legacy of being entrusted by the community to keep the spirit of the Stonewall Riots alive," said Sandra Perez, Executive Director of Heritage of Pride.

Perez didn't always participate in the march that she now organizes.

"There was a point in my life that the NYC Pride March felt like it was for others," Perez said.

The march now reflects so much diversity.

"Really being able to represent all of the intersections that our community has, is really a wonderful experience. It's a privilege to serve here." Perez said.

The first Pride March was in 1970, the year after the Stonewall uprising. Heritage of Pride began producing the event 15 years later, helping it become the powerful and inclusive march it is today.

This year's theme is Reflect. Empower, Unite, and the march is dedicated to the young people.

Heritage of Pride also puts on events for children and families.

"This is about love, so we do it with love and generosity. We invite everyone into the space with that same spirit an we hope that's what people will take away from being at the march or being at Pride Fest or any one of our events," Perez said.

