What's up this weekend? Events for 7/13 - 7/14

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Manhattanhenge

Friday, July 12 at 8:20 p.m. (full sun)

Saturday, July 13 at 8:21 p.m. (half sun)

14th Street

23rd Street

34th Street

42nd Street

57th Street

https://www.amnh.org/research/hayden-planetarium/manhattanhenge

FIAF's Bastille Day Celebration

Sunday, July 14

12 p.m. -5 p.m.

Madison Avenue, from 59th to 63rd Street, NYC

https://fiaf.org/event/2024-07-bastille-day/

The 13th Annual New York City Poetry Festival (free)

Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14

Nolan Park

Governors Island New York, NY 1000

11 a.m.-6 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-13th-annual-new-york-city-poetry-festival-tickets-863989073577

Dream Food Fest

Now through Monday, July 15

American Dream Mall

Lot 26, East Rutherford, NJ. 07073

https://dreamfoodfestival.com/

Summer for the City - Comedy Night

Saturday, July 13

7:30 p.m.

Lincoln Center

https://lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/comedy-night

