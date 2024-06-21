What's up this weekend? Events for 6/22 - 6/23

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!
Governor's Island
Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23
https://sailgp.com/races/season-4/new-york-sail-grand-prix/tickets/
Bronx Zoo
Friday, June 21
6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
W 21st and Surf Ave.
Saturday, June 22
Registration 10 a.m.
https://www.coneyisland.com/mermaidparade
David Geffen Hall & The Dance Floor
Saturday, June 22
5 p.m.
https://lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/the-wedding-394
The Cathedral School of St. John the Divine
Sunday, June 23
Noon
https://www.stjohndivine.org/iconic-pride
Discover more podcasts from abc7NY here
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.