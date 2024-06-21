What's up this weekend? Events for 6/22 - 6/23

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- What's up for this weekend? We have a great list that promises lots of fun!

Sail Grand Prix

Governor's Island

Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23

https://sailgp.com/races/season-4/new-york-sail-grand-prix/tickets/

Brew at the Zoo

Bronx Zoo

Friday, June 21

6 p.m. - 11 p.m.

https://bronxzoo.com/brew

Coney Island Mermaid Parade

W 21st and Surf Ave.

Saturday, June 22

Registration 10 a.m.

https://www.coneyisland.com/mermaidparade

The Wedding at Lincoln Center

David Geffen Hall & The Dance Floor

Saturday, June 22

5 p.m.

https://lincolncenter.org/series/summer-for-the-city/the-wedding-394

Drag Story Hour at St. John the Divine

The Cathedral School of St. John the Divine

Sunday, June 23

Noon

https://www.stjohndivine.org/iconic-pride

