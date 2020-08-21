Heroic lifeguards reunite with swimmer who had heart attack at Long Island pool

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6379255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video shows good Samaritans rushing to lift car off of a trapped victim in New York City.

WOODBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A group of lifeguards on Long Island reunited Thursday with the swimmer whose life they saved after he suffered a heart attack.That swimmer, 75-year-old Herb Molander, was doing his daily laps at the Syosset-Woodbury Community Pool in Oyster Bay on July 27, when he suddenly suffered a heart attack.One of the lifeguards spotted Molander rolling over and making unusual sounds.That's when lifeguard Michael Iannucci leapt into action."I only remember the feeling right before I jumped in," Iannucci said. "And I was nervous, but as soon as I hit the water there was no feeling, it was just do ... do my job."And Iannucci got help along the way. The other lifeguards rushed over and got the swimmer out of the water and administered CPR.Molander was eventually transported to the hospital for additional testing and observation.It was an incident that could've turned out tragic if not for the quick response of the community lifeguards.