Lily Gladstone talks about new Hulu miniseries 'Under the Bridge'

The Oscar-nominated actress dishes on her new role in the drama miniseries based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey.

Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone dishes on her new role in the Hulu drama miniseries, "Under the Bridge," based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey.

Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone dishes on her new role in the Hulu drama miniseries, "Under the Bridge," based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey.

Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone dishes on her new role in the Hulu drama miniseries, "Under the Bridge," based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey.

Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone dishes on her new role in the Hulu drama miniseries, "Under the Bridge," based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey.

NEW YORK -- Oscar-nominated actress Lily Gladstone dishes on her new role in the Hulu drama, "Under the Bridge," based on the book of the same name by Rebecca Godfrey.

Based on a true story, the miniseries follows 14-year-old Reena Virk, played by Vritika Gupta, who joined a group of friends at a party and never returned home.

Through the eyes of Godfrey, played by Riley Keough, and a local police officer, played by Lily Gladstone, the series takes us into the hidden world of the young girls accused of murder and reveals startling truths about the unlikely killer.

The miniseries has been described as chilling and entertaining. In an interview with "Good Morning America," however, Gladstone notes that she believes radical empathy is the way to describe the show.

"It's an incredibly difficult case," she said. "It's a heartbreaking one. It's so difficult to wrap your head around when you consider how young the kids were, who were involved. I think Riley said it quite a bit, because of the age of all the kids, it forces us to examine maybe some of the social inequities that both made Reena very vulnerable to bullying, but also created this culture of bullying for those kids."

She went on to say, "Bullies are hurt, powerless people. So what are the systems in place that create that? What creates that disparity, what creates marginalized people in our society that are both more vulnerable to violent crime but also penalized more heavily when it does happen? So we have a lot of those conversations over the course of the show."

You can see the full interview with Gladstone in the video player above.

Watch "Under the Bridge," streaming now on Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.