Society

Lincoln Center tree arrives ahead of Winter's Eve celebration

EMBED <>More Videos

Lincoln Center tree arrives ahead of Winter's Eve celebration

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The holiday tree for Lincoln Square has arrived in New York City.

The tree arrived adjacent to Dante Park at 63rd and Broadway from upstate New York Friday morning and will be lit in early December.

The Lincoln Square Business Improvement District (BID) says it's planning a new and different holiday celebration as part of the Winter's Eve event.

It will include a month-long series of smaller pop-up family friendly performances and activities.

"We are so pleased to be bringing back the holiday tree, because we didn't have one last year," BID President Monica Blum said. "I think it's a symbol of comeback. Lincoln Square is alive and well. It's busy. It's amazing."

Officials say more details on the neighborhood holiday lighting program and other activities will be announced in the near future.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york cityupper west sidemanhattanlincoln centerchristmas treechristmas
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News