Lincoln Center tree arrives ahead of Winter's Eve celebration

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The holiday tree for Lincoln Square has arrived in New York City.The tree arrived adjacent to Dante Park at 63rd and Broadway from upstate New York Friday morning and will be lit in early December.The Lincoln Square Business Improvement District (BID) says it's planning a new and different holiday celebration as part of the Winter's Eve event.It will include a month-long series of smaller pop-up family friendly performances and activities."We are so pleased to be bringing back the holiday tree, because we didn't have one last year," BID President Monica Blum said. "I think it's a symbol of comeback. Lincoln Square is alive and well. It's busy. It's amazing."Officials say more details on the neighborhood holiday lighting program and other activities will be announced in the near future.