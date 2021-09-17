Society

Citizenship Day: 200 immigrants naturalized in ceremony at Lincoln Center

EMBED <>More Videos

Naturalization ceremony held at Lincoln Center to mark Citizenship Day

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two hundred new Americans were welcomed to their new home country in a naturalization ceremony in Manhattan Friday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas presided over the special ceremony held at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Soprano Harolyn Blackwell and a brass quintet from the New York Philharmonic performed the National Anthem.

Mayorkas shared that his mother fled Romania during World War II and couldn't get to the U.S.

So, she ended up in Cuba where she met his father and had two children.

"Tomorrow would be the 91st birthday of my father who brought my mother, my sister, and me to this country in 1960 following the communist takeover of Cuba. I was naturalized in the early 1970s," Mayorkas said.

Mayorkas said this country is better because of its new citizens and the ones that will follow.

The new citizens came from 46 different countries and represent every continent.

In honor of Citizenship Day and Constitution Day, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 21,000 new citizens at 335 ceremonies across the country between September 17 and 23.

MORE NEWS: Video shows hostess assaulted over NYC vax requirement
EMBED More News Videos

A hostess was assaulted at Carmine's on the Upper West Side, allegedly by three women who didn't want to show proof of vaccination



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyupper west sidemanhattannew york citycitizenshipu.s. & worldimmigration
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ABC Exclusive: Full interview with Laundrie's sister on Gabby Petito
Why isn't Laundrie talking? Legal Analyst Dan Abrams explains
Gabby Petito disappearance timeline: What we know so far
Video shows hostess assaulted over NYC vax requirement
Father and son killed in fast-moving house fire ID'd
Curtain Up Festival begins as 2 more Broadway shows return
Hochul signs Less Is More Act, announces release of 191 Rikers inmates
Show More
COVID News: CDC predicts cases could decrease in a month
FDA panel is 1st key test for Biden's COVID vaccine booster plan
How to avoid falling for job scams
AccuWeather: Cloudy with a shower
About 10,000 migrants being held under bridge in Del Rio, Texas
More TOP STORIES News