Citizenship Day: 200 immigrants naturalized in ceremony at Lincoln Center

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas presided over the special ceremony held at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Soprano Harolyn Blackwell and a brass quintet from the New York Philharmonic performed the National Anthem.
Mayorkas shared that his mother fled Romania during World War II and couldn't get to the U.S.
So, she ended up in Cuba where she met his father and had two children.
"Tomorrow would be the 91st birthday of my father who brought my mother, my sister, and me to this country in 1960 following the communist takeover of Cuba. I was naturalized in the early 1970s," Mayorkas said.
Mayorkas said this country is better because of its new citizens and the ones that will follow.
The new citizens came from 46 different countries and represent every continent.
In honor of Citizenship Day and Constitution Day, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will welcome 21,000 new citizens at 335 ceremonies across the country between September 17 and 23.
