  • Full Story
  • Full Story
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Debris spill causing 90-minute delay at the outbound side of the Lincoln Tunnel

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 9:15PM
Debris spill causes 90-minute delay at Lincoln Tunnel
EMBED <>More Videos

Shannon Sohn reports over the busy scene from NewsCopter 7.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An earlier debris spill is causing a 90-minute delay at the outbound side of the Lincoln Tunnel during the Wednesday evening commute.

NewsCopter 7 was live over the tunnel where cars could be seen backed up, bumper-to-bumper for several blocks as far back as 9th Avenue.

Despite the delays, all lanes have now reopened in the outbound tunnel.

There are no details yet on what caused the debris spill, or what the debris consisted of.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW