Debris spill causing 90-minute delay at the outbound side of the Lincoln Tunnel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An earlier debris spill is causing a 90-minute delay at the outbound side of the Lincoln Tunnel during the Wednesday evening commute.

NewsCopter 7 was live over the tunnel where cars could be seen backed up, bumper-to-bumper for several blocks as far back as 9th Avenue.

Despite the delays, all lanes have now reopened in the outbound tunnel.

There are no details yet on what caused the debris spill, or what the debris consisted of.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.