Student stabbed in leg during fight in hallway of Lindenhurst Middle School

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a student was stabbed in the leg by another student at a middle school on Long Island.

The stabbing happened Monday in a hallway at Lindenhurst Middle School on South Wellwood Avenue before 12:30 p.m.

The male student was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of injuries.

The building went into lockdown and a student was taken into police custody.

Officials issued an alert to parents saying that the building will remain on lockdown so police can continue their investigation.

"I recognize that hearing about today's isolate incident is concerning for all," Superintendent Anthony Davisdon said. "Be assured that the safety and security of out students and staff is our top priority."

