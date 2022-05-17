Gov. Phil Murphy, Mayor Ras Baraka to announce $100M Lionsgate studio coming to Newark

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11859159" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Newark is making an effort to find creative housing solutions for its homeless population, but some residents aren't happy with the plan. Lucy Yang has the story.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A new $100 million TV and movie studio is being built at the former site of a public housing development in Newark.Lionsgate is planning to the build the production hub on a 15-acre lot on Dayton Street, which used to be the Seth Boyden Houses.The new studio will have six sound stages that will be at least 20,000 square feet.It will also have a space for set building, post production editing, crew trucks and catering services.The production hub could bring 600 jobs to the city.In January, Lionsgate opened a production facility in Yonkers, New York.Governor Phil Murphy is set to join Mayor Ras Baraka to announce the studio.Streaming content is exploding, and production companies that can't keep up need more space.The proximity to New York City makes New Jersey attractive, but another emerging reason is that officials in the region anticipate movie and TV makers moving production out of southern states like Georgia, with their laws increasingly unpalatable to the entertainment industry, and to states like New York, New Jersey and California.----------