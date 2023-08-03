5 minor injuries after LIRR train derails in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene of a disabled Long Island Rail Road train in Queens on Thursday morning.

It appears the train derailed east of Jamaica Station at 175th Street and 93rd Avenue after 11 a.m.

There are reports of at least five minor injuries.

The LIRR said eastbound trains are bypassing Hillside, Hollis and Queens Village due to a disabled train east of Jamaica.

The MTA will bring in a rescue train to offload other passengers.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

