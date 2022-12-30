'Grand Central Madison' LIRR extension to undergo more testing, will not open this week

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- It will be a little longer before LIRR trains pull into the new station at Grand Central.

MTA officials say Grand Central Madison, as it will be called, needs more testing and will not be ready this week.

Officials wanted it to be open in some form by the end of this year.

It will be the first extension of the LIRR in 112 years.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.