'Grand Central Madison' LIRR extension to undergo more testing, will not open this week

MIDTOWN EAST, Manhattan (WABC) -- It will be a little longer before LIRR trains pull into the new station at Grand Central.
MTA officials say Grand Central Madison, as it will be called, needs more testing and will not be ready this week.
Officials wanted it to be open in some form by the end of this year.
It will be the first extension of the LIRR in 112 years.
