Partial LIRR Far Rockaway Branch service suspended due to single-car derailment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A partial LIRR train derailment west of Far Rockaway has resulted in the Far Rockaway Branch service to be suspended east of Valley Stream.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. when the lead car of an eastbound LIRR train derailed while entering the Far Rockaway station, according to an MTA spokesperson.

There were 50 customers onboard the train. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Trains will operate between western terminals and Valley Stream in both directions, with eastbound service terminating and westbound service originating at Valley Stream.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets at 34th Street-Penn Station and at Rockaway Blvd. for A Train.

The cause is under investigation, which is in its preliminary stages as LIRR crews respond.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.