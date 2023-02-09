MTA announces when full LIRR service will begin at Grand Central Madison

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- All aboard!
The full Long Island Railroad (LIRR) service to Grand Central Madison will begin on Monday, February 27.
All 11 branches of the LIRR will offer service to Grand Central Madison and Penn Station.
Grand Central Madison opened to the public on January 27, but only offered direct service from Jamaica Station.
In a press release, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, "Faster, more convenient travel that brings Long Island closer to the heart of the City - the new schedules are going to be a major shot in the arm for the local economy and the effort to get people back to offices, theaters, and shopping."
Overall, this service will add 271 LIRR trains per day. Service levels will increase by 41%.
Branch-by-branch Details:
Babylon Branch Overall service will increase by 30 trains per day, to 155 trains Peak service will increase by 53% Trains will make all local stops to Wantagh or run express to Wantagh and then make all stops to Babylon
Far Rockaway Branch Trains will increase from just eight, to 60 trains daily During peak, 11 morning trains and 10 evening trains will operate All trains will stop at Jamaica for service to Brooklyn
Hempstead Branch Service will increase from 13 trains daily to 57 During peak, 18 trains will run to and from Manhattan All trains will stop at Jamaica for transfers to all western terminals
Long Beach BranchTotal rush hour service to Manhattan will increase by 10 to 23 trains Peak trains will be spilt between Penn Station and Grand Central, and service more evenly spaced All trains will stop at Jamaica for Brooklyn transfers
Montauk Branch Two direct trains from Speonk and Penn Station will continue during rush hour Additional service to and from Montauk between Memorial Day and Labor Day Timetables were adjusted for rush hour departure times to improve even spacing of trains
Oyster Bay Branch Overall service will increase by 10% Two direct trains between Oyster Bay and Penn Station will continue during rush hour Off-peak midday weekday service will continue to run every one to two hours
Port Jefferson Branch LIRR will add 38 trains per weekday, a 39% increase over current levels Peak service has been increased by 51% at Mineola and 43% at Hicksville From stations east of Greenlawn, trains will be better spaced to provide service at more desirable times
Port Washington Branch 13 LIRR trains added daily New schedules will offer more express trains for Bayside, Douglaston and Little Neck stations Off-peak and weekend travelers will be able to access trains every half hour to and from Manhattan
Ronkonkoma Branch Service will increase by 50% daily Additional trains will run during the summer New schedules will eliminate gaps up to 95 minutes in reverse-peak service due to capacity constraints
West Hempstead Branch Daily service will at least double Off-peak trains will run every hour between West Hempstead and Atlantic Terminal All trains will stop at St. Albans
Service to Atlantic Terminal, Nostrand Avenue and East New York LIRR is increasing service to Atlantic Terminal by 30% daily All Brooklyn trains will make stops at Nostrand Avenue and East New York Most Brooklyn trains will originate or terminate at Jamaica
Enhanced Service for Local Event Venues More frequent train service to attend events at Barclays Center and Forest Hills Stadium Elmont-UBS Arena is now a full-time station Hudson Valley riders can transfer from a Metro-North train directly to an LIRR train for service to Mets-Willets point for Mets games, Citi Field events and US Open tennis
All train schedules will be available via the Traintime app and online at mta.info.
