Protests erupt in New York City after indictment in Breonna Taylor case

Hundreds of protesters rallied at 59th Street and Fifth Avenue demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.
Hundreds at 59th and 5th Ave right now demanding #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor #blm #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/noeuHVuooY— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) September 23, 2020
Meanwhile, several hundreds of protesters converged at the Barclays Center.
NOW: Several hundred protesters converge on #BarclayCenter. #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/9jnxWAhhPG— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 23, 2020
Dozens of people on bikes encircled the group of Black Lives Matter protesters, forming a buffer between protest and police.
Dozens on bikes encircling the group, forming a buffer between protest and police. #BarclaysCenter #abc7ny #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/KWhR5zbt3V— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) September 23, 2020
A Kentucky grand jury charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor's neighbors' homes during the raid on the night of March 13.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in the case.
Despite the indictment, no charges were filed in the death of Taylor, which has sparked outrage throughout the country.
"I know that not everyone will be satisfied with the charges we've reported today," Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
After weeks of protests and months of investigating, Hankinson was accused of firing blindly into several apartments and recklessly endangering Taylor's neighbors, and that the other two officers were justified in their use of force.
"Our investigation found that Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their use of force, after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.
Meanwhile protests for Breonna Taylor are taking place in the New York City Wednesday night.
RELATED: 'Say their names': Stories of Black Americans killed by police
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip