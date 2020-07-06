Violent weekend: 10 dead in 30 shootings in New York City on Sunday alone

Police say 48 people were victimized in those 30 shootings, and the recent abnormal spike is causing concern and outrage.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday that he believes the most central issue for the violence is that the New York City court system has not been functioning due as normal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan seconded those thoughts, saying that a combination of COVID-related prison releases, the court shutdown, and animosity towards police has contributed to the uptick in violent crime.
Calling the amount of violence in the city this weekend unacceptable, Monahan said they are working to get guns off the street but added that rhetoric from a small majority of people is hurting police. He says that when officers go to make arrests, people are ready to fight them.
He also said a new law banning chokeholds is worded so poorly that officers are afraid of making arrests.
"They are afraid if they're making an arrest, that if their knee goes on the back of someone that they're fighting their life, for that they can be prosecuted," he said. "That's a problem."
The NYPD also blamed gangs, drugs and "bad people with guns."
"There is a lot of gang activity, a lot of drug activity," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told NY1 Monday morning. "It's bad people with guns, and it doesn't get any simpler than that. People settling scores, spraying a crowd."
The city's main jail complex emptied due to coronavirus, and Shea said that population was "transplanted" to the streets.
"Look at the Rikers population of the last year, it's about half," he said. "Where is that other half right now? We've transplanted the general population to the streets of New York City, and it's extremely frustrating."
Shea said he would speak to the city's five district attorneys Monday about the lack of prosecutions.
"We have to get the criminal justice system moving," Shea said.
Both Manhattan patrol borough commanders blasted Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance on Twitter for not showing up at any shooting scene Sunday.
"Manhattan DA Cy Vance where are you?" read the Tweet from NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan South Assistant Chief Stephen Hughes. "No show at any shooting scene!!! Our community is being attacked, there have been 24 people shot in the city in the past 24 hours....Where Are You!!!"
Meanwhile, NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan North Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly tweeted, "Disgraceful the amount of people shot in Manhattan North in the past 24 hours! Where are the elected officials and violence interrupter!! The community is suffering!!"
A Vance's spokesperson responded on Twitter, saying, "Our office's policy and practice, going back several decades, is to have our Assistant DAs attend crime scenes, regularly brief the DA, and execute advice and instructions from the DA and other supervisors at the scene and throughout the course of an investigation and prosecution. It's unclear what the Manhattan District Attorney could substantively contribute at a crime scene. We do not hold premature mini-press conferences which would potentially violate ethical rules and interfere with evidence collection."
Shea said the Tweets were sent without his authorization, but he said he understood they came from a place of frustration.
"I don't agree with it, but I understand where its coming from," Shea said. "It's coming from a place of frustration for what they are seeing on the streets of New York City right now."
Shea said that there cannot be a system where there are "thousands of people with open gun cases out in the street with no repercussions, no consequences."
FATAL SHOOTINGS SUNDAY
-A 45-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head on 197 Gordon Street on Staten Island Sunday night. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
-A 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both killed in front of 306 East 171 Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. A 22-year-old was also shot in the leg. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.
-A 23-year-old man was found dead in Mount Sinai Saint Luke's Hospital. Police say he had been shot in the back and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
-A 40-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest on Sutter Avenue in Brooklyn.
-A 19-year-old was shot in the chest and a 27-year-old was shot in the shoulder in East Flatbush. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.
-A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest on Atkins Avenue in East New York. He was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
-A 29-year-old man was shot in the chest on East 170th Street in the Bronx Sunday evening. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
-A 21-year-old was shot in the chest on Christopher Avenue in Brownsville, Brooklyn. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.
NYPD VEHICLE SHOT
Also early Sunday morning, a bullet struck the windshield of a marked NYPD vehicle with two officers inside in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx.
Authorities say a male officer was injured by shattered glass while a female officer was treated at the hospital after having a ringing sensation in her ear.
The male officer, who has been in the force since January 2018, suffered a cut above his eye and was transported to an area hospital.
The female officer, who has been in the force since October 2019, was transported to an area hospital for tinnitus.
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan took to Twitter about the incident.
Today, we are extremely fortunate to not be mourning the loss of hero cops in the Bronx — who could’ve been killed last night when their police car was struck by gunfire. Despite these dangers, officers are out there on behalf of every NYer. They’re all owed a debt of gratitude. pic.twitter.com/hH94cODVHD— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) July 5, 2020
It's unclear if the officers were targeted. No arrests have been made thus far.
OTHER SHOOTINGS AND VIOLENCE
In Harlem, six people were shot Sunday morning. Police say all six were treated for their injuries at an area hospital.
In East Harlem, a 15-year-old got shot in the chest. The victim's friend was not cooperating with investigators.
Meanwhile, five people were shot in the Inwood section of Manhattan Sunday morning. Authorities say four victims are in stable condition and one is in critical.
In Queens, one suspect is under arrest while another is on the loose after multiple people were stabbed on a southbound 7 Train at Roosevelt Avenue and 52nd Street Subway station.
One man was stabbed in the stomach and injuries of the second victim is unknown at this time, according to police. Both were transported to an area hospital.
And a dispute led to a shooting in which police opened fire on a suspect in Long Island City.
An NYPD officer fired his weapon after one of two suspects took out a gun, according to reports.
Later Sunday evening, a 15-year-old became one of the latest gunshot victims in the city. He was shot in the chest and taken to Harlem Hospital for treatment.
President Trump commented on the surge in violence on Twitter and said the federal government is ready and willing to help:
Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020
