Exclusive video: Officers shoot at car that apparently backed into NYPD officer in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

By Eyewitness News
Updated 11 minutes ago
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An NYPD officer was injured when he was struck by a vehicle following an attempted traffic stop on Manhattan's Lower East Side Thursday night.

The wild chain of events began at 8:50 p.m., when officers on patrol tried to stop a black BMW sedan at East 91st Street near First Avenue. They wanted to stop the driver for a tinted windows violation.

EMBED More News Videos

Tim Fleischer has the latest on the NYPD officer hit during a traffic stop.



Police say the vehicle attempted to ram the patrol car and fled south on the FDR Drive.

Officers tried to stop the BMW again at East 15th Street and the FDR. As police approached the car, it went into reverse and hit one of the officers.

He suffered injuries to his legs and arms and was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

He was treated and released.

The vehicle was abandoned on the Houston Street exit ramp of the FDR, and the NYPD is looking for several people who fled.

Police say officers fired several shots during the incident and windows were shot out in the car.

Apparently, one of the suspects took himself to the hospital. That's where the NYPD located the 20-year-old man.

So far, no charges have been filed.

The FDR Drive was closed south of 23rd Street for the investigation but has since reopened.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattaneast villageofficer injurednypd
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
NYPD officer struck by vehicle on Lower East Side
TOP STORIES
Massive NY loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Updated 18 minutes ago
2 seriously injured in NYC high rise fire, officials say
Updated 38 minutes ago
AccuWeather: Snowy start to the weekend
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
25-year-old cyclist killed in apparent Brooklyn hit-and-run
Updated 35 minutes ago
MTA custodian stole headphones from sleeping commuter: Police
Updated 5 minutes ago
8 people hurt in NYC fire; Dog killed, resident says
Show More
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
Updated 40 minutes ago
Driver arrested after dump truck rolls over onto day care lawn
Updated 2 hours ago
NYC horse-drawn carriages move inside Central Park
Updated 7 minutes ago
Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot, swimming pool gate
7.1-magnitude earthquake hits southern Peru
More TOP STORIES News