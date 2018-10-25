Police remove suspicious package sent to actor Robert De Niro in Tribeca

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating a suspicious package sent to Robert De Niro in Tribeca.

It was discovered at an address associated with the actor around 5 a.m. near Greenwich and Franklin streets. Several streets in the area were closed, but have since reopened.


Newscopter 7 was over the scene. The Tribeca Grill, owned by De Niro, is also located there.

Police decided to move the package to the NYPD's facility at Rodmans Neck in the Bronx for further investigation.

TIMELINE: Suspicious packages found in New York, D.C., elsewhere

The NYPD moved the package in their total containment vessel, otherwise known as their bomb truck.

Tribeca Enterprises released a statement saying:
"A suspicious package was received. We called the police. They took it out and went through all safety procedures. It was addressed to Robert De Niro and is similar packaging to the others. It is an open investigation. Everyone is safe and the building is open."

The package sent to De Niro was identical to other packages received by high-profile democrats and CNN this week.



It used the same manila envelope, same stamps, and had the same return address to Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

----------
