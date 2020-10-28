Live Kelly and Ryan

'Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life' airs Friday

NEW YORK -- Each year, "Live with Kelly and Ryan" sets a new standard for Halloween celebrations, and the countdown has begun to the 2020 edition of this viewer favorite. On Friday, Oct. 30, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will bring the spooky season to life with "Live's Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life," which airs Friday.

Halloween 2020 may look very different for much of "Live"'s at-home audience, but they'll be able to celebrate with Kelly and Ryan as their annual fright-fest puts a wacky spin on the craziness of 2020. This year's extravaganza includes a purrrrrr-fect twist on the most talked-about TV show of the year, a tongue-in-cheek take on how pandemic protocols could dramatically change many favorite reality shows, a hilarious look at the online trends that had the whole country obsessed during the lockdown, a virtual singalong that only "Live" could produce and much, much more.

Joining Kelly and Ryan this year will be actress and Broadway star Kristin Chenoweth, "Survivor" host Jeff Probst, "Dr. Pimple Popper" Dr. Sandra Lee and Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif from "Botched.

"Live"'s annual audience Halloween costume contest has a different look this year as well. With no fans in-studio, Kelly and Ryan's at-home viewers are getting in on the act as the contest goes virtual! Entrants have the chance to be part of "Live"'s virtual audience during the show, and the winners will be awarded prizes totaling $10,000.
