Arts & Entertainment

Actress Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on 'Seinfeld,' dies

EMBED <>More Videos

Liz Sheridan, known for playing Jerry's mom on "Seinfeld," has died

Actress Liz Sheridan, best known for playing Jerry's mom on "Seinfeld," died early Friday morning of natural causes just days after her 93rd birthday, according to her manager.

Sheridan also appeared on the television show "Alf" as the eccentric neighbor Mrs. Ochmonek and appeared in 12 Broadway shows.



Her manager, Amanda Hendon, says Sheridan "was always very grateful to her fans and felt blessed to have enjoyed decades of work in the entertainment business."

Her death comes just two weeks after her former co-star Estelle Harris, who played George's mother on "Seinfeld," also died at age 93.

RELATED: Estelle Harris, 'Seinfeld' and 'Toy Story' actor, dies at 93

EMBED More News Videos

Estelle Harris, who hollered her way into TV history as George Costanza's short-fused mother on "Seinfeld" and voiced Mrs. Potato Head in the "Toy Story" franchise, has died. She was 93.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentjerry seinfeldcelebrity deathsobituaryfamous death
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYC issues holiday COVID warning; Broadway extends mask mandate
Mother, boyfriend charged in 5-year-old's death
Legendary Broadway casting director Jay Binder dies at 71
Subway attack heroes honored, suspect held without bail
Woman waiting months for billion-dollar company to refund $59.11
Teen shot during alleged car break-in in Queens
Alex Jones to recoup $75,000 in fines in Sandy Hook lawsuit
Show More
Twitter adopts 'poison pill' defense in Elon Musk's takeover bid
2 dead in early morning fire in Chinatown
AccuWeather: Saturday showers
Mike Bossy, Islanders great, 4-time Cup champion, dies at 65
30-year mortgage loans see highest rate in more than a decade
More TOP STORIES News