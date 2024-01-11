'I did not handle this right': Defense Sec. Austin addresses keeping hospitalization secret | LIVE

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is at the Pentagon for a press conference on Thursday.

The news conference, at 10:30 a.m., is his first media briefing since his surgery and subsequent hospitalization, both of which was kept secret from the White House and the public.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin makes a joint statement with Israel Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, after their meeting in Gaza, in Tel Aviv, Israel on Dec. 18, 2023. AP photo/ Maya Alleruzzo

It's the first time the public will see him standing. He continues to undergo physical therapy.

On Jan. 12, President Joe Biden on publicly faulted Austin for not informing him earlier that he was hospitalized for complications from cancer treatment.

When a reporter asked Biden whether it was "a lapse in judgment for him not to tell you earlier," Biden replied, "Yes."

At the same time, when asked by a reporter if he still had confidence in Austin, Biden replied he did.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

