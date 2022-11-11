Local Kitchens offers best local restaurants under one roof

Order from all of your favorite local restaurants with ease at these micro food halls.

MILL VALLEY, Calif. -- Can't decide between ordering a sushi burrito or a fried chicken sandwich? Just get both. Local Kitchens allows customers to easily order from multiple local restaurants.

The micro food hall houses a collection of popular eateries, so visitors can conveniently mix-and-match their favorite foods for the ultimate takeout experience.

"You can open up your phone and come in and order from the store and you can get all of these different types of dishes and cuisines with such ease," said Matthew Rudofker, the Head of Operations at Local Kitchens.

The pandemic project sprouted from restaurant owners' desire to expand their product across California.

"We learned that there's so much demand in the suburbs, and still today, there's not the best and the most high quality food in the suburbs, you see a lot of it in cities," described Andrew Munday, the co-founder of Local Kitchens. "That's where we had the idea that we can help these restaurants expand and there would also be tons of demand."

Today, Local Kitchens offers options from iconic businesses, including Proposition Chicken, Senor Sisig, and Humphry Slocombe to name a few. The food halls can be found in suburban places throughout the Bay Area, like Lafayette, Los Gatos, Mountain View, and more.

"From our culinary teams to our cooks, they get to experience an infinite amount that they get to cook and make fresh to order for our guests," said Rudofker.

"Something that's really exciting just to be able to work with such great partners and different kinds of food."

For more information, visit here.