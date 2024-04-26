Celebrating National Coin Week with a treasure hunt

HOUSTON, Texas -- In celebration of the 100th anniversary of National Coin Week, U.S. Coins & Jewelry launched a treasure hunt.

The store's co-owner, Kenny Duncan Jr. said they decided to go all out, "We came up with an idea to take five coins and place them with five local businesses. We are giving out clues daily on Instagram and that clue will lead you to that business."

The week-long treasure hunt started April 22nd and ends April 27th.

The first five customers at each store who uses the special password will receive a vintage coin. Those winners are then qualified for grand prize drawing at U.S. Coins and Jewelry on April 27th, where approximately $10,000 worth of gold and silver coins are being awarded.