11-year-old creates Lily's Toy Box to give free toys to kids of first responders

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lily DuBose is on a mission to spread joy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 11-year-old from Houston, Texas knew she could do something to help and started collecting toys for other kids.

In the last three years, she's given away more than 5,000 toys and created her own non-profit called Lily's Toy Box.

Now during the COVID-19 pandemic, Lily is helping the children of first responders and healthcare workers.

She knows they are scared as their parents go to work, but she hopes a toy can bring them joy during this tough time.

Click here for more information about Lily's Toy Box.
