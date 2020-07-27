localish

This iconic ice cream cone will blow your mind-- and it's not even scooped!

As restaurants all over Chicago and beyond have felt the brunt of COVID-19, The Original Rainbow Cone is bringing their most famous rainbow cone to those who can't make it out to their original location in South West Chicago.

The 94-year-old company was founded by Joseph and Katherine Sapp in 1926.

The flavors in the rainbow cone consist of chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio and orange sherbet.

They slice, not scoop, the ice cream.

"It means family memories and just family joy," said Lynn Sapp, third-generation running the business.

The truck first made its debut in Buona Beef in Darien, Ill. on July 11th. For now, the truck is making stops in suburban parking lots as they get a handle on logistics.
