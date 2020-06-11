4 Pearland teens create free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors

PEARLAND, Texas -- Four high school friends from Pearland, Texas, are helping neighbors who are most at risk during the virus outbreak.

When the pandemic started, Nikil Vijayan, Ahmed Alcassab, Viren Govin, and Savindu Wimalasooriya noticed that curbside pickup orders at the grocery stores were backed up for one or two weeks.

So they formed Teens 4 Help, a free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors.

The teens started a website, where anyone can fill out a grocery list and pay for their groceries using Venmo, CashApp or PayPal.

They've also decided to expand the service to others who live in the areas based on the map on their website, but those who are at a higher risk are given a priority.

On June 1, the teens were awarded a certificate of congressional recognition by Rep. Pete Olson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandcommunity strongmore in commoncoronavirusktrkpandemicteenagersgrocery storefeel goodlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
7 On Your Side Investigates: NY lab starts COVID-19 clinical trials
What NYC schools could look like this fall
AccuWeather: Drying out as showers shift offshore
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
16-year-old boy tased by NYPD during protest, family says
Cuomo calls no visitation at nursing homes 'better than death'
Coronavirus Updates: Fifth Avenue stores reopening; 5 regions enter Phase 3 Friday
Show More
Tips to shop smart as stores close amid COVID-19
Track star from LI running 100 miles to raise money for students
NYC library reading list fosters understanding of black experience
Breonna Taylor police report gives few details, some wrong
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
More TOP STORIES News