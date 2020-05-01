AIM High Studio provides fitness and meals to its local community during COVID-19

AIM High Studio pivots from fitness studio to community service
Fitness has always been more than just a workout at Aim High Studio and community service has always been part of their mission.

Now more than ever they are an example of how a small business can make a difference in their community. With the gym closed, their free virtual classes are an example of how they are giving back.

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, their help is needed even more. And the staff is stepping up by serving at soup kitchens, creating free bags filled with meals and hygiene items for families in need and also collecting clothing and blanket donations. #belocalish

AIM High Studio | Facebook | Instagram

3015-3025 West Germantown Pike,
Fairview Village, PA 19403
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyfyi phillybe localish philadelphiafyi fitnessbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deaths fall below 300 in NY, hospitalizations too high, Cuomo says
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
K-12, colleges in NY state closed for rest of academic year
Vanessa Bryant shares heartfelt birthday message to daughter Gianna
FEMA volunteer paramedic deployed to NYC dies of coronavirus
New Yorkers face elimination as 'American Idol' results revealed
Investigation sought into nursing home's COVID death reporting
Show More
Rate of doubling of cases slows in NJ; 311 new deaths reported
Funeral home that stored bodies in trucks has license suspended
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Mayor announces first city streets opening to the public
NY 'Sleepy Shoppers' grocery shop for elderly at-risk neighbors
More TOP STORIES News