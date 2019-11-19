localish

Cancer Warriors Treated to a Day of Relaxation and Pampering

'Chavelyta's Pamper-me Day', was put on by the organization Chavelyta's Pink Hood--run by Isabel Guillen, a cancer survivor. "I felt like these women needed that type of support," Guillen said. "I had received it myself going through that treatment." This year, over 100 people, including patients and their loved ones, were pampered by Chavelyta's volunteer glam squad. Over a hundred volunteers, which included makeup artists, hairdressers, barbers, manicurists, chefs and many more, volunteered their time and resources to make this a success for those who are battling the disease.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightsspavolunteerismcancerlocalish
LOCALISH
Stay in a haunted hotel room at the Brookdale Lodge
Hike to the top of the jewel of Fremont: Mission Peak
This 102-year-old created an old-school modern sound for seniors
Mold-A-Rama Machines Keep Pumping Out Classic Souvenirs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | National security aides testifying in impeachment hearing
Man fatally shot, school bus hit by gunfire in Brooklyn
James Van Der Beek reveals his wife suffered a miscarriage
Woman says her dog sniffed out her ovarian cancer 4 times
Correction officers who guarded Jeffrey Epstein criminally charged
Missing NJ woman: Person of interest gets bail in child porn case
Vegan man suing Burger King over Impossible Whopper grilling
Show More
Brooklyn man's conviction overturned after 2 decades in prison
Police kill fox after it attacks 5 people in New Jersey town
De Blasio, Johnson unveil NYC Streets Master Plan
Suspect in custody after woman, dog nearly struck on sidewalk
Video shows bodega worker fighting off 2 women robbing store
More TOP STORIES News