localish inspire

"Everything's Gonna Be Okay" Star Kayla Cromer Celebrates Extraordinary Individuals with Autism

EMBED <>More Videos

Celebrating Extraordinary Individuals with Autism

LOS ANGELES -- Kayla Cromer is an actress and advocate who plays Matilda on the Freeform show, Everythings Gonna Be Okay.

Kayla, like her character, is on the autism spectrum and has dedicated her life to living authentically as herself and speaking up for this often-misunderstood community. Today, she's highlighting just a few of the incredible individuals living with autism who are making a difference in their communities.

First, we meet a big sister who has made it her mission in life to help her younger brother with autism to make friends, and later we join a father-daughter duo using YouTube to break down barriers and stigma surrounding autism. Join us for these inspirational stories and so much more as we celebrate differences on this episode of All Good.

RELATED CONTENT:
Spectrum Designs: One Company's Mission to Lift Up Individuals with Autism
EMBED More News Videos

Spectrum Designs hires and empowers people of all abilities.



Blind, autistic wrestler dominates the competition
EMBED More News Videos

This blind cancer survivor is winning on and off the wrestling mat.



WATCH MORE LOCALISH.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesautismlocalish inspirefreeformall goodlocalish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Navajo skateboarder goes viral
Toddler gifted a UPS Truck
Hot yoga studio sells unique houseplants for more green in your life
'One-hand sewing man' overcomes disability with fashion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA sheriff will reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash | LIVE
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
Tourist from Kansas shot in NYC, person of interest in custody
NYC's beaches and pools will open on time; COVID Aftercare plan announced
Open door, 911 call delay fueled massive 8-alarm fire, FDNY says
1 in 3 COVID-19 survivors suffers 'brain disease,' study finds
Man throws flowers before pushing elderly Asian man to ground
Show More
Rudy Giuliani's son mulling run for NY governor
These 5 states account for 43% of the country's new COVID cases
NYS Senate approves budget; Assembly votes later today
DA dismissing 90 convictions reliant on detective charged with perjury
Minneapolis officers line up to reject Chauvin's actions in trial | LIVE
More TOP STORIES News