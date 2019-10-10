Loquito: New Jersey's Lebanese-Inspired Taqueria

At Loquito Taco Arabes, Chef Stephen El-Hassan is challenging the culinary scene by combining the best of Lebanese and Mexican cuisine.

Loquito, which started as a pop-up at O'Bagel, is now established at their permanent location in Hoboken, New Jersey where clients can enjoy their bowls and signature tacos which include: the tahini mole, poblano verde and the avocado falafel tacos.


"It's about putting advanced flavors into a comfortable setting. It's about doing what hasn't been done before, modernizing it and just being creators," said El-Hassan.

Chef El-Hassan is pleased by the warm welcome Loquito has received and is looking forward to diversify the menu seasonally.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tacoslocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Climate change protest blocks traffic in Times Sq.
Ex-NYPD cops get probation for on-duty sex with teen in Brooklyn
2 businessmen tied to Giuliani arrested on campaign charges
Cruise passengers say dream vacation turned into nightmare
Man found dead in NYC fire had stab wounds, police say
5-year-old girl saved from subway tracks honored by NYPD
32-year-old woman found dead inside NY apartment
Show More
Man in custody after found memory card depicts woman's killing
AccuWeather Alert: Very windy, rainy to the east
Cuba Gooding, Jr. indicted on new charges
Man sets backpack on fire outside synagogue during Yom Kippur
NBC management, anchors respond to Matt Lauer rape allegations
More TOP STORIES News