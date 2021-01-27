Chicago skateboard crew froSkate brings inclusivity

The Chicago based crew called froSkate is bringing inclusivity to the skating community.The woman- and POC-centered skating group began with three friends hanging out and learning to fall with one another while laughing.From there the organization expanded, bringing in women, trans, queer, gender non-conforming, and people of color to take over streets and skate parks with four wheels and a wooden board.Most members of froSkate did not have access to learn how to skate when young, and faced hurdles to getting the right equipment. Skateboards can cost anywhere from $70 to $150.froSkate founder Karlie Thornton is trying to make skating more accessible as a form of transportation while fostering community and helping each individual's mental and physical health.