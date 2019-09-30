Cuban Cigars: A Piece of Cuban Tradition Kept Alive in NJ

NEWARK, New Jersey -- The Jimenez family, led by their matriarch Nelda Pozo-Jimenez, have carried on the famous Cuban tradition of cigar rolling in the heart of Newark, New Jersey for over thirty years. For the Jimenez's, cigar rolling isn't just part of their Cuban tradition. It is also a part of their family history.

"My parents came to Newark in 1968 from the prosecution in Cuba and started a small cigar factory in Columbia Street here in Newark, NJ. But this tradition has been passed on through generations for over one hundred years," said Ricardo Pozo.

The two-story establishment serves as the cigar rolling headquarter of Jimenez Tobacco and also as a speakeasy, where clients can enjoy handcrafted cocktails and hand-rolled cigars hand-picked by Mrs. Pozo-Jimenez herself.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkcubalocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer killed in the line of duty struck by friendly fire
Profile: Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
Mother of missing NJ girl: 'I'm worried about my daughter'
Crews respond to fire with report of house explosion in NYC
4-alarm fire tears through condo complex on Long Island
4 escaped prison inmates caught, 3 at Red Roof Inn
2nd man arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
Show More
Police: 3 young men on bicycles steal packages in NJ
Body found in search for missing Hudson Valley woman
17-year-old hunter fatally shot after being mistaken for deer
Dog jumps on venomous snake to save human brothers
Woman pushed against wall, groped in NYC subway stairwell
More TOP STORIES News