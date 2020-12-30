localish

Delaware girl creates Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive to put smiles on young girls' faces

WILMINGTON -- Eight-year-old London Jones is bursting with joy. She had a goal to make Christmas extra special for lots of little girls, so she started Dolls for Daughters Toy Drive.

London's inspiration came from her mother, Tiffany Jones, who is active with the nonprofit What About Our Daughters.


The organization helps mothers in need and has been raising awareness for London's Christmas giveback effort.

London's doll drive will help children in need through various women's support centers and shelters, including SisterHood Inc., The House of Ruth, Unity in the Community and The Covenant House.


She's carrying on a longtime family tradition to give back during the holidays. London hopes every doll brings each special girl a lot of joy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonwpviall goodlocalish
LOCALISH
Meet the Beanblossoms
Horse therapy changing lives at SoléAna Stables
Meet LGBTQ+ country music star Sara Shook
Meet LGBTQ winemaker Krista Scruggs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy holds COVID-19 briefing
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
Search for suspect who shot, killed man through door in NYC
Penn Station replacement set for completion this week
Rally held for Black teen accused of stealing phone at NYC hotel
'Dancing Nurse' gets COVID-19 after helping in New York, Texas
Reward offered after beloved dog swiped from outside NYC deli
Show More
Defiant Staten Island bar has summonses dismissed, attorneys say
Cuomo says NY will be prepared after UK COVID variant detected in US
NYC security plans, traffic info to be aware of on New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve to feel very different in Times Square amid pandemic
Nashville man's girlfriend warned he was building bombs
More TOP STORIES News