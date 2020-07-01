'Dreadhead Cowboy' rides along Chicago streets spreading positivity

By Natalie Heller
CHICAGO -- Chicagoan Adam Hollingsworth, also known as the Dreadhead Cowboy, is bringing the old town road to the city streets.

It all started two years ago when Adam's uncle taught him how to ride. Now, Adam has his own horses and is using them to spread positivity and bring smiles to Chicagoans.

"When I first started riding it was basically, I wanted to ride in my neighborhood," Adam said. "The neighborhood I grew up in.... and ever since then, for the first time I went to the city it's like... it put smiles on people's faces and.... it motivated me to do it often."

He hopes to bring joy to others in the community and teach them about an animal they don't see every day.

"I don't ride just for me," he explained. "I ride for the urban area, the 'hood and I see that it's bringing positive back to the city, especially when it comes down to a time right now."

Adam doesn't want the youth of Chicago to grow up and not have experience around a horse.

Adam started a fundraising page to help him reach his ultimate goal of teaching children in his community how to ride and take care of a horse, and travelling to other inner-city areas!

If you want to help Adam achieve his goal, head to his GoFundMe page.
