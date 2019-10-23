Family-Run Circus Raises Money for Chicago Parks

Maxwell Jenkins stars as Will Robinson on Netflix's "Lost in Space," but the teen actor is also a seasoned circus performer. Every summer, he tours Chicago with his talented sister and parents raising money for the city's neighborhood parks.

He's been performing in his family's circus since age 3.

"Midnight Circus' main goal is building community one circus at a time," Maxwell said. "And if people can leave with community, I feel like that's a success."

The circus has raised over $1 million for the city's parks, according to Jeff Jenkins.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect killed in Harlem
Video: Man randomly punches 68-year-old woman on NYC sidewalk
Video: Driver backs over woman, leaves her hurt on NYC street
West Point cadet found dead 4 days after disappearing
Ex-arm wrestling champ, mom accused of selling bogus cancer cure
Repairs underway on Wall Street Charging Bull
VIDEO: Police rescue 13-year-old from suicide attempt in NJ
Show More
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
Body of missing 3-year-old Alabama girl found, 2 charged
LI worker killed while retrieving tool from under paving truck
Armed robbery at Long Island auto business caught on camera
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
More TOP STORIES News